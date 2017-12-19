LOOK: The World Chess Championships are making chess sexy again with new logo
This is apparently one of the only ways to get everyone talking about chess on Twitter
So, what has been going on at the World Chess Championships for the last 131 years? Because clearly I've been missing out. The organization just unveiled its new logo, and, wow. Just wow. It's too chess players getting WAY too intimate playing chess, and there is absolutely no way that they're leaving space for Jesus.
I mean, this cannot be regulation seating. It's like M.C. Escher and Sigmund Freud got together and made the best/worst logo ever.
Check. And. MATE.
Start your engines Twitter, because this is almost too easy. Let's start with shock.
To reminders that maybe this isn't the best route to go.
To props to the players.
It is entirely possible that chess has been this sexy for years. I wouldn't know, I haven't seen a championship since the great Magnus Carlsen started his four year reign of terror in 2013. That's also a lie: I googled chess champions and Magnus Carlsen's name came up. But tweeters are down with OPQ (Other People's Queens).
If you're wondering, because I definitely was, the championships will start on March 10 in London. By the way, the reasoning for the logo? Per the WCC's website: "Key visual for the 2018 World Chess Championship is controversial and trendy, just like the host city."
This is true, but the real takeaway here is that they know what they did. The jury is out on whether that makes it better or worse. But either way, it definitely makes it more hilarious.
