LOOK: The World Chess Championships are making chess sexy again with new logo

So, what has been going on at the World Chess Championships for the last 131 years? Because clearly I've been missing out. The organization just unveiled its new logo, and, wow. Just wow. It's too chess players getting WAY too intimate playing chess, and there is absolutely no way that they're leaving space for Jesus.

I mean, this cannot be regulation seating. It's like M.C. Escher and Sigmund Freud got together and made the best/worst logo ever.

The World Chess Championships just released their new logo and THIS is what they came up with 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/40tkyTM6sG — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 19, 2017

Check. And. MATE.

Start your engines Twitter, because this is almost too easy. Let's start with shock.

To reminders that maybe this isn't the best route to go.

To props to the players.

It is entirely possible that chess has been this sexy for years. I wouldn't know, I haven't seen a championship since the great Magnus Carlsen started his four year reign of terror in 2013. That's also a lie: I googled chess champions and Magnus Carlsen's name came up. But tweeters are down with OPQ (Other People's Queens).

Has chess become more interactive in recent years? I'm intrigued. — Tom Wellborn 👓 (@TomWellborn) December 19, 2017

THIS IS GOING TO BE THE SEXIEST WORLD CHESS CHAMPIONSHIPS EVER https://t.co/6FQIqylK5C — James Dator [waiting for recognition] (@James_Dator) December 19, 2017

new chess championships logo looks like the cover of a horny YA novel about queer teenage grandmasters called "Mated" https://t.co/G256anxPBN — Tony Tulathimutte Blues Explosion (@tonytula) December 19, 2017

Looks like Kama Sutra clip art from 1986. — jherico037 (@jherico037) December 19, 2017

Kama Sut-chess — Scott (@DC_Nomad) December 19, 2017

If you're wondering, because I definitely was, the championships will start on March 10 in London. By the way, the reasoning for the logo? Per the WCC's website: "Key visual for the 2018 World Chess Championship is controversial and trendy, just like the host city."

This is true, but the real takeaway here is that they know what they did. The jury is out on whether that makes it better or worse. But either way, it definitely makes it more hilarious.