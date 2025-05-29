A storm brought high winds to Austin, Texas on Wednesday and caused significant damage to UFCU Disch-Falk Field ahead of regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament. Of note, the center field wall was knocked down by the chaotic weather, but a spokesperson for the University of Texas said that the damage will not impact the timing of the start of regional play, which is set for 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

"We are aware of the situation and are working toward a solution. As of this moment, the Austin Regional is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. [local time] on Friday," the spokesperson said.

Here is a look at some of the damage caused by the thunderstorm:

Winds were estimated at up to 70 mph and came through the area around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The Longhorns, who stand at 42-12, are set to face Houston Christian in Game 1. The University of Texas at San Antonio and Kansas State will meet for the second game on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Game 3 will consist of the winner of Game 1 will face the winner of Game 2. Game 4 will feature the loser of Game 1 and the loser of Game 2. The NCAA tournament will continue on Sunday, with Game 5 as the winner of Game 4 taking on the loser of Game 3. Game 6 will be the winner of Game 3 facing the winner of Game 5.

If necessary, a Game 6 rematch will take place on Monday.