LOOK: You can't un-see this photo of a Tour de France cyclist's legs after 16 stages
As it turns out, the human body doesn't love biking over 1,000 miles in 18 days
Cyclist Paweł Poljański from Poland has completed 16 stages of the Tour de France, and his body is not super thrilled about it. After the 16th stage of the race, he took to Instagram to share what his legs look like after 16 stages of uphill climbs and dead sprints.
WARNING: Some readers may be disturbed by the photo.
Although he's not exactly in the thick of things in the peleton, Poljański is pushing himself to the limit. For many, the Tour is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and Poljański is making the most of his.
