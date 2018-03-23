Louisiana Derby odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

The $1 million Louisiana Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Post time is 6:21 p.m. ET. My Boy Jack, who won the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park in February, is the Vegas favorite at 5/2.



Before you bet the loaded field of the 2018 Louisiana Derby, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Louisiana Derby 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Grade 2 TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby picks and listed where he believes all 10 horses will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on Hyndford, who's trained by Todd Pletcher and is going off at 8/1. In fact, Demling says Hyndford will finish near the very bottom of the leaderboard.



"I think this three-year-old is behind others in his barn," Demling said of Hyndford. He has one win in three career races and is one of two horses in the Louisiana Derby trained by Pletcher (Noble Indy is the other.)



One surprise: Retirement Fund, going off at 12/1 and starting from the No. 5 post, makes a run at the title.



Retirement Fund is undefeated at Fair Grounds, including beating Dark Templar, who's going off at 12/1 in the Louisiana Derby, in a race in January. Demling says Retirement Fund is "well-bred and was very competitive in his previous starts."



My Boy Jack (5-2)

Bravazo (7-2)

Noble Indy (7-2)

Hyndford (8-1)

Snapper Sinclair (9-2)

Dark Templar (12-1)

Retirement Fund (12-1)

Givemeaminit (20-1)

Lone Sailor (20-1)

Marmello (50-1)