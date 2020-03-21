Louisiana Derby odds, predictions 2020: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby doubles enters picks

The Bill Mott-trained Modernist will try to win his third straight race and second straight graded stakes when he enters the starting gate on Saturday for the 2020 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. The quickly-improving son of Uncle Mo broke his maiden at Aqueduct on Jan. 25 before winning the second division of the Risen Star Stakes last month.

Modernist and Silver State are both listed at 6-1 in the latest 2020 Louisiana Derby odds. The Mark Casse-trained Enforceable is the 2020 Louisiana Derby favorite at 7-2. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race will be run without fans in attendance. Post time for the 1 3/16-mile Louisiana Derby is 5:49 p.m. ET. With such a large field, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2020 Louisiana Derby picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling crushed the Kentucky Derby prep races last year. In April, he scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

Last month Demling had the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. And last week, he hit the exacta in the Rebel Stakes that paid out handsomely. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2020 Louisiana Derby predictions

One surprise: Demling is low on Portos, even though he's one of the favorites at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Portos barely cracks the top 10.

This Todd Pletcher trainee has a win, a second and two thirds in five career starts and, being a son of Tapit, should enjoy the Louisiana Derby 2020 distance of 1 3/16 miles. But he is coming off a dismal third in the Grade 3 Withers Stakes, while his career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 84 is relatively light in this field. In addition, his only win came in the slop and there's only a small chance for rain on Saturday.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Chestertown, even though he's a monster long shot at 15-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

A $2 million purchase last year, this Steve Asmussen trainee has a win, two seconds and a third in four career starts. Though he is coming off a second in an allowance race, the performance is better than it looks on paper. He broke slowly, was last in an eight-horse field, sat behind slow fractions and still rallied for second. He fired a bullet six-furlong workout in 1:11 on March 9, a feat Asmussen runners do not normally do. In addition, this son of Tapit should thrive with the extra distance of the Louisiana Derby 2020. Demling is using Chestertown on all of his tickets.

2020 Louisiana Derby odds

Enforceable (7-2)

Silver State (6-1)

Modernist (6-1)

Major Fed (8-1)

Wells Bayou (8-1)

Portos (8-1)

Royal Act (10-1)

Mailman Money (15-1)

Chestertown (15-1)

Shake Some Action (15-1)

Ny Traffic (15-1)

Sharecropper (20-1)

Lynn's Map (30-1)

Social Afleet (50-1)

Also eligible:

Mr. Big News

Farmington Road