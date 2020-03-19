Louisiana Derby odds, predictions 2020: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby doubles makes picks

The Mark Casse-trained Enforceable will try to get back on the winning track on Saturday when he enters the starting gate as the favorite in the 2020 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. The son of Tapit is coming off a second place finish in one of the divisions of the Risen Star Stakes, also at the Fair Grounds. Prior to that, he won the Lecomte, which stamped him as one of the leading contenders for the Kentucky Derby.

Enforceable is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in the current 2020 Louisiana Derby odds. Modernist and Silver State are right behind him at 6-1 in the 14-horse 2020 Louisiana Derby field. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race will be run without fans in attendance. Post time for the 1 3/16-mile Louisiana Derby is 5:49 p.m. ET. With such a large field, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2020 Louisiana Derby picks.

One surprise: Demling is low on Portos, even though he's one of the favorites at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Portos barely cracks the top 10.

This Todd Pletcher trainee has a win, a second and two thirds in five career starts and, being a son of Tapit, should enjoy the Louisiana Derby 2020 distance of 1 3/16 miles. But he is coming off a dismal third in the Grade 3 Withers Stakes, while his career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 84 is relatively light in this field. In addition, his only win came in the slop and there's only a small chance for rain on Saturday.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Major Fed, even though he's a long shot at 8-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Major Fed has a win, a second and a third in three career starts and is coming off his best performance yet, a second place finish in the Risen Star Stakes. Though his career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 82 is relatively light in this field, he has shown steady improvement for trainer Greg Foley and is tracking to run another career best on Saturday.

Enforceable (7-2)

Silver State (6-1)

Modernist (6-1)

Major Fed (8-1)

Wells Bayou (8-1)

Portos (8-1)

Royal Act (10-1)

Mailman Money (15-1)

Chestertown (15-1)

Shake Some Action (15-1)

Ny Traffic (15-1)

Sharecropper (20-1)

Lynn's Map (30-1)

Social Afleet (50-1)

Also eligible:

Mr. Big News

Farmington Road