Louisiana Derby odds, predictions 2020: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby doubles reveals picks

The road to the Kentucky Derby ramps up significantly on Saturday with the 2020 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Saturday's race will be the first prep race to award 100 qualifying points to the winner, guaranteeing them a spot in the Run for the Roses, which is now scheduled for Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. A full field of 14 and two also-eligibles have entered the Louisiana Derby, and the Mark Casse-trained Enforceable is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in the current 2020 Louisiana Derby odds.

Six other 2020 Louisiana Derby contenders are listed at 10-1 or shorter. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the race will be run without fans in attendance. Post time for the 1 3/16-mile Louisiana Derby is 5:49 p.m. ET. With such a large field, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2020 Louisiana Derby picks.

Top 2020 Louisiana Derby predictions

One surprise: Demling is low on Silver State, even though he's the second-biggest favorite on the morning line at 6-1. In fact, Demling says Silver State doesn't even crack the board.

Trained by Steve Asmussen, this son of Hard Spun has a win, two seconds and a third in four career starts, but he has not won since his debut race in September. In addition, with his off-the-pace running style, he is at the mercy of a fast pace up front and will need some racing luck navigating through this 14-horse field.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Major Fed, even though he's a long shot at 8-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Major Fed has a win, a second and a third in three career starts and is coming off his best performance yet, a second place finish in the Risen Star Stakes. Though his career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 82 is relatively light in this field, he has shown steady improvement for trainer Greg Foley and is tracking to run another career best on Saturday.

2020 Louisiana Derby odds

1. Major Fed (8-1)

2. Mailman Money (15-1)

3. Wells Bayou (8-1)

4. Chestertown (15-1)

5. Social Afleet (50-1)

6. Shake Some Action (15-1)

7. Sharecropper (20-1)

8. Royal Act (10-1)

9. Portos (8-1)

10. Enforceable (7-2)

11. Ny Traffic (15-1)

12. Lynn's Map (30-1)

13. Silver State (6-1)

14. Modernist (6-1)

Also eligible:

15. Mr. Big News (20-1)

16. Farmington Road (12-1)