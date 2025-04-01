It's not as high-profile as the last time Loyola Chicago reached a postseason semifinal, but the Ramblers are on another March run. Loyola Chicago, which made the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, plays Chattanooga in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday night. Loyola Chicago (25-11) is coming off a 72-62 win over Kent State on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chattanooga (27-9) is coming off a 67-65 victory over Bradley on Tuesday. Neither program has ever won an NIT championship, but the winner gets that opportunity on Thursday against the winner of North Texas vs. UC Irvine.

Tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Ramblers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5.

Marshall enters this week on a 101-73-1 roll (+1984) over his last 175 college basketball picks.

Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago:

Loyola Chicago vs. Chattanooga spread: Loyola Chicago -2.5

Loyola Chicago vs. Chattanooga over/under: 148.5 points

Loyola Chicago vs. Chattanooga money line: Loyola Chicago -141, Chattanooga +119

LOY: The Ramblers are 11-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last 13 games

CHAT: The Mocs are 6-1 ATS over their last seven games

Loyola Chicago vs. Chattanooga picks:

Why Loyola Chicago can cover

The Ramblers won seven of their final eight regular-season games and are 11-2 in their last 13 games overall, including the A-10 Tournament and three NIT victories. Loyola Chicago covered the spread in 10 of 11 victories and has had a different leading scorer in all three NIT contests. Sophomore center Miles Rubin had 18 points and nine rebounds in a 72-62 win over Kent State in the quarterfinals and the 6-foot-10 big man is shooting 85.7% from the field during the NIT as a dominant force in the paint.

Junior guard Jayden Dawson leads Loyola Chicago at 13.7 points per game and had 35 points in a 77-76 victory over San Francisco in the second round, which the Ramblers won as 5-point underdogs. Head coach Drew Valentine has led Loyola Chicago to more than 20 wins for the third time over his four seasons and will have his team ready for Tuesday.

Why Chattanooga can cover

The Mocs' NIT run started with a thrilling triple-overtime 109-103 road victory over Middle Tennessee in the opening round despite leading scorer Honor Huff scoring just six points on 2 of 9 shooting while playing all 55 minutes. Huff, despite missing seven of his first eight shots, hit one of the most important baskets of the game in his ninth attempt with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to give Chattanooga a five-point lead. That type of self-confidence in a crucial moment is key during postseason play and since then, the junior guard has back-to-back games with at least 21 points.

Chattanooga is 12th in the nation in effective field goal percentage (56.5%) and 20th in overall shooting (48.2%). The Mocs are ninth in 2-point shooting (57.9%), while ranking 31st in made 3-pointers (9.6 per game). Chattanooga has been the underdog in each of its previous three NIT victories.

