The 2025 NIT quarterfinals continue on Wednesday night when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (24-11) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (24-11). Loyola Chicago lost to top-seeded VCU in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals, but it has put together a run in the NIT with wins over San Jose State and San Francisco. Kent State had its NCAA Tournament hopes dashed in a loss to Miami (OH) in the MAC Tournament semifinals on March 14. The Golden Flashes have kept their season alive with wins over St. Bonaventure and Stanford.

Tipoff at Gentile Arena in Chicago is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Ramblers are 5-point favorites in the latest Loyola Chicago vs. Kent State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5.

Loyola Chicago vs. Kent State spread: Loyola Chicago -5

Loyola Chicago vs. Kent State over/under: 144.5 points

Loyola Chicago vs. Kent State money line: Loyola Chicago -220, Kent State +180

What you need to know about Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago was outstanding down the stretch of the regular season, winning seven of its final eight games. The Ramblers finished in third place in the Atlantic 10 standings, and they covered the spread in their conference tournament semifinal loss to No. 1 seed VCU. They opened their NIT run with a 73-70 win over San Jose State behind a 24-point performance from senior guard Des Watson.

Junior guard Jayden Dawson stepped up in a 77-76 win over top-seeded San Francisco on Sunday, scoring a career-high 35 points on 14 of 27 shooting. Dawson's go-ahead layup with 56 seconds remaining were the final points of the game, as the Ramblers sprung the upset as 5-point underdogs. Dawson is the team's leading scorer this season, averaging 13.8 points per game. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Kent State

Kent State was in strong form to close the regular season as well, winning eight of its final 10 games. The Golden Flashes came up short against No. 2 seed Miami (OH) in the MAC Tournament semifinals, but they quickly got back on track with a 75-56 win over St. Bonaventure in the NIT. They closed as 4-point underdogs in a game where they outscored the Bonnies by 18 points in the second half.

Junior forward Delrecco Gillespie posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while senior center Cli'Ron Hornbeak had 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Senior guard Jalen Sullinger poured in 34 points in an upset win at Stanford on Sunday, shooting 11 of 22 from the floor and 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Gillespie had another double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

