The College Sports Commission is currently investigating LSU for potential unreported NIL deals in violation of rules governing player compensation, per an email obtained by The Athletic.

In that email sent on Jan. 15 to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, the CSC's head of investigations, Katie B. Medearis, informed the school that they were investigating whether they "failed to report one or more third-party Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals," and requested a phone call with Ausberry or the LSU compliance staff.

While the timing suggested it could be related to LSU's active transfer portal activity in football, where Lane Kiffin and the Tigers put together the No. 1 class in the country, NOLA.com reports the investigation is not related to the football program.

This is the first known investigation by the CSC, which was formulated by the power conferences last year to govern revenue sharing and verify NIL deals under the new rules set by the House settlement in 2024.

The CSC issued a brief statement to The Athletic, confirming they have reached out to multiple schools regarding investigations.

"As previously indicated, the CSC has reached out to several schools to inform them of investigations into unreported NIL deals," a CSC spokesperson said. "We will not comment further at this time."

The specifics of the CSC's investigation into LSU are unknown, as nothing in their email to LSU detailed what players, sports or deals may be under scrutiny.

There remains a question of how much teams will cooperate with CSC investigations, and LSU figures to be the first -- and biggest -- test case for the commission. Their first task will be finding firm evidence to confirm any unreported NIL deals, but what the college sports world will really be looking at is what punishment they're able to levy if they do.

LSU released a statement to NOLA.com stating they expected the investigation to be resolved quickly.

"We have been in regular communication with the CSC since the organization's formation and appreciate their ongoing collaboration and guidance," LSU spokesperson Zach Greenwell said in a statement. "We anticipate this specific inquiry will be resolved shortly. We will not comment further on regulatory matters."