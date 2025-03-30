Top-seeded UCLA (33-2) will take on No. 3-seed LSU (31-5) in the Elite Eight of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday in the Spokane 1 Region. UCLA is looking for its first Final Four appearance in program history, while LSU is aiming for a second title in the past three years under head coach Kim Mulkey. Star LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson left the Sweet 16 win over NC State with an eye injury and wasn't able to return, though Mulkey told reporters she anticipates her playing on Sunday. LSU won 78-69 when these teams met in the Elite Eight last year.

Tipoff is 3 p.m. ET at Spokane Arena. The latest LSU vs. UCLA odds list the Bruins as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 147.5. Before making any UCLA vs. LSU picks, be sure to see the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament picks from SportsLine experts Aaron Barzilai and Calvin Wetzel.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Wetzel incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. They are 543-383 overall (+122.89 units) during the 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 125-71-1 record (+44.33 units) so far in 24-25.

Now, here are their best bets for LSU vs. UCLA on Sunday:

UCLA -4.5

The Bruins rolled through their inaugural Big Ten schedule, only losing to USC, and finishing 16-2 in conference play. Center Lauren Betts is the unquestioned star on both ends of the floor, leading the team in points (20.1 ppg), rebounds (9.7 rpg) and blocked shots (2.9 bpg). Guard Kiki Rice keeps defenses honest, however, shooting nearly 38% from 3-point range. The Tigers, meanwhile, stumbled down the stretch, going just 3-4 in their final seven games of the regular season.

Over 147.5 points

Both sides average close to 80 points per game for the season, but have been scoring even more in the NCAA Tournament. LSU is averaging a whopping 94.7 points per game thus far in the tournament, while UCLA is averaging 81.3 per game. "These teams are 6-0 on the Over in this tournament against the closing number, and both offenses have been proving to be almost impossible to guard," Wetzel said. "Take this at any number in the 140s."

Want more Women's NCAA Tournament picks?

You've seen the Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for UCLA vs. LSU in the Elite Eight of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are up 44 units on their women's college basketball picks this season.