Maddy Freking becomes first girl to play in Little League World Series since Mo'ne Davis

Maddy Freking is making some history at the Little League World Series as the first girl since Mo'ne Davis to make it to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania with her team, and the 19th girl to play in the tournament in it's 72-year history. Davis was thrust into the national spotlight in 2014 for being the first girl to pitch a shutout in the LLWS at 13 years old with her Taney Dragons team from Philadelphia.

Freking is the starting second baseman for the team from Coon Rapids-Andover, Minnesota a suburb of Minneapolis. Her team beat other squads from Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri to represent the Midwest region in the LLWS.

The last girl from Minnesota to play in Williamsport was @KrissyWendell. Maddie Freking is about to change that. #GirlsWithGame pic.twitter.com/KZesgMBScJ — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 10, 2019

"It's a dream coming true, just to be there is really amazing," the 12-year-old told Fox 9 in Minneapolis.

Freking is the only girl in the tournament this year, which runs from August 15 to August 25 and takes place in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Girls were not able to play Little League Baseball until 1974 when the Little League Federal Charter was amended. The first American girl to play in the LLWS was Victoria Brucker in 1989 who played for Eastview Little League from Los Angeles.