USA Cycling team member Magnus White has died at 17 after being struck by a car while training for the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships. White was riding on a highway in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado when he was hit.

White began cycling at a young age, and his parents, Michael and Jill White, released a statement on his passing. They said Magnus was just as devoted to his family and friends as he was to his favorite sport.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved son, Magnus White," White's parents said in their statement. "Magnus was dedicated to his family and friends and loved to surround them with laughter. He had an amazing smile that always lit up the room, bringing joy to those around him."

In their announcement of White's death, USA Cycling described White as a 'rising star' and offered their condolences to his family, adding that the rest of the team would be riding for Magnus in the future.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time," USA Cycling wrote. "We ride for Magnus."

White was ascending rapidly in the world of cycling, having won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and competed in the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.