Major League Pickleball released full rosters, team names, and locations this week, along with more high-profile athletes who are joining the already star-studded ownership groups for the expanded 24-team league in 2023.
NBA legend Jeremy Lin, Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and four-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka are some of the latest stars to jump into the pickleball craze. They join the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Non-athletes include entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, country music artist Dierks Bentley and American model Kate Upton.
"The diversity in the backgrounds and expertise of our fantastic new owners is an incredible asset as we aggressively expand Major League Pickleball to reach more fans than ever," MLP by Margaritaville Interim CEO Brian Levine said in a statement. "We always say pickleball brings people together, and this roster of leaders from across a wide variety of industries is a strong testament to that philosophy."
The pickleball teams have been a good way for former and current sports figures to unite and represent their cities. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki teamed up with the Dallas Pickleball Club. Meanwhile, former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker are part owners of the Arizona pickleball team AZ Drive.
MLP debuted in 2021 with eight teams and expanded to 12 teams in 2022. It is doubling next season and will feature six events and $5 million in prize money.
The new owners selected their teams on Monday during the MLP Challenger Level Draft. The 12 new teams will start the 2023 season competing in the Challenger Level in the first half of the year and switch to the Premier Level in the second half. The other 12 established teams will start in the Premier Level and later switch to the Challenger Level.
Former tennis player Sam Querrey, who won 10 ATP Tour titles and reached a Wimbledon semifinal, was selected as the first pick of the Challenger Level Draft by D.C. Pickleball Club, which is owned in part by German soccer star Mesut Ӧzil and New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander, among others.
Challenger Level team names, rosters and owners:
Atlanta Bouncers
Roster: Hunter Johnson, Brooke Buckner, Ben Newell, and Christine McGrath
Team Owners: Anheuser-Busch
AZ Drive
Roster: Wes Burrows, Sarah Ansboury, Andreas Siljestrom, and Sarah Burr
Team Owners: Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Booker, Dierks Bentley, Robert Gary, Doug Hirsch, Sheila Gulati, John Merwin, Sam Frakes, Mark Dalton, and Richard J. Schnall
Bay Area Breakers
Roster: Pablo Tellez, Ewa Radzikowska, Christian Alshon, and Rachel Summers
Team Owners: Jeremy Lin, Mimi Mercado, David Mercado, Geoff Nguyen, Stacey Nishi, Jeff Nishi, Wayley Louie, and Kathleen Louie
Brooklyn Aces
Roster: Cierra Gaytan-Leach, Rob Nunnery, Corinne Carr, and Greg Dow
Team Owners: Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's 35V
Chicago Slice
Roster: Susannah Barr, Emily Ackerman, Connor Garnett, Ryler DeHeart
Team Owners: Ron Saslow's 35 Capital, Heidi Klum, Tom Ricketts, David Justice, Doug Ellin, Chris Evert, Lindsay Davenport, Tracy Austin, Gigi Fernández, David Dobrik, Joe Bonamassa, Ted Foxman, and Steve Bellamy
Columbus Pickleball Club
Roster: Milan Rane, Becky Ryan, Yates Johnson, and CJ Klinger
Team Owners: David Kass, Doug Ulman
Dallas Pickleball Club
Roster: Megan Fudge, Chuck Taylor, Brandon French, and Christa Gecheva
Team Owners: Mark Cuban, Dirk Nowitzki, John Isner, Robert Herjavec, Chandler Parsons, and Todd Wagner
D.C. Pickleball Team
Roster: Sam Querrey, Stefan Auvergne, Shelby Bates, and Monica Paolicelli
Team Owners: Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Mesut Ӧzil, Kate Upton, Shawn Marion, and Rip Hamilton
Miami Pickleball Club
Roster: Alix Truong, Regina Franco, Jeff Warnick, and Matt Manasse
Team Owners: Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Patrick Mahomes, Rich Paul, Darius Garland, Mardy Fish and Alex Davis at Disruptive Sports Group, Alex Cohen at Heights, Stuart Duguid, The Palm Tree Crew, Prakash Amritraj, Matthew Pritzker, Mark Ein, Romie Chaudhari, Swimmy Minami
Texas Ranchers
Roster: Lee Whitwell, Pat Smith, Genie Erokhina, and Steve Deakin
Team Owners: Tim Klitch, Dan Ferreri, Bryan Sheffield, Kit Sheffield, and Richard Veitenheimer
Utah Black Diamonds
Roster: Michelle Esquivel, Spencer Smith, Olivia McMillan, and Rob Cassidy
Team Owners: The Pardoe Family
Valhalla Volleys
Roster: Bobbi Oshiro, Callan Dawson, Rachel Rettger, and Todd Fought
Team Owners: TBA