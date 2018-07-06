Major League Rugby Championship: How to watch Seattle Seawolves vs. Glendale Raptors

American rugby finally hit the professional stage in 2018 with the debut of Major League Rugby, and now, the union's top two teams are set to square off in the inaugural MLR Championship.

Seven teams began the season in contention for the MLR playoffs, and four entered the postseason picture after a 10-week schedule for the semifinal matchups -- Glendale Raptors, San Diego Legion, Seattle Seawolves and Utah Warriors. Both Glendale and Seattle advanced past their games, deemed part of the MLR Championship Series, and will now face each other to capture the first title in MLR history.

With Dallen Stanford, Dan Power, Peter Steinberg and Brian Hightower calling the action, here's how you can catch the finale to the inaugural MLR season -- before the league expands to nine teams in 2019:

How to watch, stream