Major League Rugby: How to watch Seattle Seawolves at San Diego Legion
Here's how to watch the Seawolves take on the Legion
The 2020 Major League Rugby season gets underway on Sunday when the Seattle Seawolves take on the San Diego Legion.
The Seawolves won their second consecutive title in Major League Rugby after the league began in 2018. During the 2019 season, No. 2 seed Seattle defeated No. 1 seed San Diego 26-23 in the championship game. However, the Legion had gotten the upper hand throughout the regular as they won both meetings by 17-13 and 28-22 decisions leading up to the championship game.
As should come as no surprise, these were the top two teams in the standings during the 2019 season. The Legion came away with a 12-3 record while the Seawolves registered an 11-4 mark throughout the regular season. Those two teams ended up being the top two seeds heading into the playoffs.
Here's how to watch Sunday's contest.
Seattle Seawolves at San Diego Legion
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Streaming: CBSSports
