Major League Rugby inaugural season: How to watch Glendale Raptors vs. Austin Elite

Professional rugby is finally here.

On Saturday, April 21, Major League Rugby, "an initiative of the American rugby community" that aims to be the "pinnacle" of the country's connection to the sport, will debut with the kickoff match of its inaugural 2018 season -- a showdown between the Glendale Raptors and Austin Elite.

Featuring two of the league's seven founding teams at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colorado, the game marks the first official action of MLR play and will feature a sold-out crowd.

Here's everything you need to follow along with Saturday's big kickoff:

How to watch

Game: Glendale Raptors vs. Austin Elite



Glendale Raptors vs. Austin Elite Date: Saturday, April 21

Saturday, April 21 Time: 5 p.m. Eastern

5 p.m. Eastern TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

CBS Sports Network will televise a 13-game package of Major League Rugby action, with 10 weeks of regular season coverage – highlighted by a Game of the Week – and two weeks of postseason coverage in 2018, including the semifinals and the first MLR Championship Game.

MLR is in partnership with private investors "who believe that American rugby can thrive at the highest levels: as a commercial enterprise; as an influential player on the international scene; and as a participation sport at the youth and senior level." Its goal is to "be a rallying point for local communities, a focal point for American rugby fans, and an aspirational destination for young athletes."