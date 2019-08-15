Man dies after choking during taco-eating contest at Minor League Baseball game
A Fresno man died after participating in a game competition between innings
Dana Hutchings died on Tuesday night after collapsing during a taco-eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game, the Fresno Bee reported. The Fernando Country sheriff's spokesman says the 41-year-old was participating in the eating contest at Chukchansi Park when he began choking.
EMTs at the game responded to Hutchings after he fell and hit his head after choking. They performed CPR on him until the paramedics arrived. The coroner's office said Wednesday that he was pronounced dead upon arriving at the Community Regional Medical Center.
"We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening's game has passed away," the Grizzlies said in a statement. "The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings. The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested."
The contest occurred between innings during the Grizzlies, a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington nationals, and the Memphis Redbirds game.
There is no official cause of death yet and it could take up to a month to determine exactly what caused Hutchings' death.
-
Maddy Freking to play in LLWS
The 12-year-old is following in the footsteps of LLWS icon Mo'ne Davis
-
Top lefties in sports
Here are some of the most dominant lefties that the sports world has to offer
-
$500k in items stolen from A-Rod's car
A thief in San Francisco made away with a big haul after breaking into a rental car
-
Shot clock destroyed by big dunk
That's an expensive slam
-
2019 Fourstardave Handicap picks, odds
Horse racing insider Jody Demling has hit 9 of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill...
-
Simone Biles makes history on beam
Biles continues to awe, this time doing what has never been done before