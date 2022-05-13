Reigning Breeders' Cup Turf winner Yibir makes his first start in the United States since his Breeders' Cup victory when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Man o' War Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park. A four-year-old trained by Charles Appleby, Yibir has won more than $4.1 million in his career. In his two starts this year, both overseas, he has finished second. On Saturday, he's the even-money morning-line favorite in the 2022 Man o' War Stakes odds. The Christophe Clement-trained Gufo, who finished 10th in last year's Breeders' Cup Turf, is the 7-5 second choice in the six-horse 2022 Man o' War Stakes field.

Post time for the $700,000 race is 4:46 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Man o' War Stakes picks of your own.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Man o' War Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top Man o' War Stakes picks

After studying the past performances of every horse in the race, Weir is high on Easter, even though he's a 10-1 long shot. It's just the second start in the United States for the former European runner after the son of Exosphere finished third in his April debut.

Weir says the long shot looks "capable stretching out to what should be a better distance" for him on Saturday. Weir is including Easter in his exotic wagers for the Man o War Stakes 2022.

How to make Man o' War Stakes picks

Weir is high on a long shot who "should improve" off his last race. Weir is including this horse in his 2022 Man o' War Stakes bets, and so should you. He's only sharing which horses to back and fade at SportsLine.

So who wins the Man o' War Stakes? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Man o' War Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Man o' War Stakes, and find out.