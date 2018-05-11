Man O' War Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Picks from expert who nailed Belmont

The feature graded race at Belmont Park on Saturday is the $700,000 Man O' War Stakes. A field of 10 will go to post at 6:50 p.m. ET in the race's 60th running, which features horses four years old and up. Hi Happy is the Vegas favorite at 5-2, followed by Sadler's Joy at 3-1. Half the field is listed at better than 10-1 Man O' War Stakes odds.



Before you bet the loaded 2018 Man O' War Stakes field, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Man O' War Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout. He knows Belmont like the back of his hand and hit it big at this track last year.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Man O' War Stakes picks and listed where he believes all 10 horses will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on One Go All Go, who's going off at 6-1.



"One Go All Go won the Elkhorn at Keeneland last month by going to the lead and stealing it on the front end," Demling told SportsLine. "There's not a ton of speed in the Man O' War Stakes, but just enough that he won't be able to get away with it this time."



One shocker: Money Multiplier, listed at 10-1, makes a strong run.



Money Multiplier finished third in the Emir's Trophy race in Qatar in February and has hit the board in four of his last five races. He was red-hot last summer, winning the Monmouth Stakes at Monmouth Park and finishing second to Sadler's Joy in the Sword Dancer Invitational.



Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his trifecta and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $700,000 Man O' War Stakes? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Man O' War Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Man O' War Stakes.

Hi Happy (5-2)

Sadler's Joy (3-1)

Call Provision (9-2)

One Go All Go (6-1)

Wake Forest (6-1)

Money Multiplier (10-1)

Bigger Picture (12-1)

Postulation (20-1)

Scholar Athlete (20-1)

Catcho En Die (50-1)