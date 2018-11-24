Man shot and killed after Thanksgiving pickup football game at Washington high school
Police report that the victim was 21 years old
A Thanksgiving pickup football game at Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, Washington, ended in a dispute between two groups of people, and one man was shot and killed as a result.
As reported by Seattle's KIRO-TV and the Seattle Times, police are pursuing suspects after a 21-year-old was shot in the abdomen and later pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center.
Per KIRO-TV, the victim was "playing football with a group of about 15 people" on Thursday afternoon before his group and another group of people engaged in an argument. Police reported that the other group left the scene but then returned in a 2005 to 2010 maroon Chevy Malibu and fired a shot in the area. When police arrived after receiving a report of the shooting, they discovered the 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
The football game that preceded the incident was not an official event of Mount Rainier High School, according to police.
The investigation into the shooting remains open, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 206-878-3301.
