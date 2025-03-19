Only four teams in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket shoot more 3-pointers than BYU, but no school makes more triples per game than the Cougars. BYU is the No. 6 seed in an East Region of the 2025 March Madness bracket that includes schools like Duke, Arizona and Alabama. The Cougars play No. 11 VCU in the first round of the 2025 NCAA basketball bracket, and the Shockers allow the 15th-fewest 3-pointers per game (5.9) this season. BYU makes 10.7 3-pointers per game, but a shooting percentage below 30% from deep led to six of its nine losses this season. Is this a poor matchup for BYU to begin March Madness 2025? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2025, be sure to see the 2025 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 2 seed Tennessee, despite losing to Kentucky twice this season, beats the Wildcats in the Sweet 16. The Volunteers went a perfect 13-0 while playing one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country and then finished fourth in the loaded SEC with a 12-6 record in conference play. As mentioned, two of those losses came against the Wildcats but Kentucky is only 5-4 in the month and change since its second win over the Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is 7-2 since that second regular-season matchup with marquee wins at Texas A&M, home against Alabama and at the SEC Tournament over Auburn. The Vols were the runners-up in Nashville and had point guard Zakai Zeigler and shooting guard Chaz Lanier named third-team and honorable mention AP All-Americans, respectively, on Tuesday. The model predicts these two SEC rivals to win their first two games and for Tennessee to avenge its two earlier losses when it matters most.

Another surprise: No. 10 Utah State upsets No. 7 UCLA in the first round of the Midwest. UCLA is one of the biggest names in college basketball, but that's largely due to the success of teams around before the current players' fathers were born. UCLA has a men's basketball record 11 national championships, but only one of those came after 1975. The Bruins have been better in recent years under head coach Mick Cronin with four NCAA Tournament appearances over the last five years, but the Bruins missed the big dance last year and are coming off a 16-point loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Utah State is playing in its third straight NCAA Tournament under three different coaches in a program proven to withstand turnaround. Utah State starts four guards and only has one player taller than 6-foot-9 in its rotation, yet the Aggies win inside the arc. Utah State has the 12th-best shooting percentage on 2-pointers (57.7%) in the nation and the Bruins rank 194th in 2-point defense (51.2%) in college basketball. The Aggies create their offense by sharing the ball, ranking 11th in assists (17.1 per game). You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

