Four teams will try to make history as No. 2 seeds when the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket gets underway on Thursday. The second seed has only taken home the title five times since 1985, when the first round expanded to 64 teams. Villanova was the last No. 2 seed to win after edging North Carolina in 2016. Michigan State, St. John's, Tennessee and Alabama will now battle to be the next No. 2 seed to be crowned NCAA Tournament champs at the end of the 2025 March Madness bracket. There is always the chance for an NCAA Tournament upset, like when No. 15 Princeton stunned No. 2 Arizona in 2023. Does the chance for an upset make you rethink backing these No. 2 seeds when you fill out your 2025 March Madness bracket picks? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2025, be sure to see the 2025 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past six tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run a year ago and nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16. It also nailed Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2025 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2025 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 2 seed Tennessee, despite losing to Kentucky twice this season, beats the Wildcats in the Sweet 16. The Volunteers went a perfect 13-0 while playing one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country and then finished fourth in the loaded SEC with a 12-6 record in conference play. As mentioned, two of those losses came against the Wildcats but Kentucky is only 5-4 in the month and change since its second win over the Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is 7-2 since that second regular-season matchup with marquee wins at Texas A&M, home against Alabama and at the SEC Tournament over Auburn. The Vols were the runners-up in Nashville and had point guard Zakai Zeigler and shooting guard Chaz Lanier named third-team and honorable mention AP All-Americans, respectively, on Tuesday. The model predicts these two SEC rivals to win their first two games and for Tennessee to avenge its two earlier losses when it matters most.

Another surprise: No. 5 Clemson takes down No. 4 Purdue in the second round of the Midwest. The Boilermakers couldn't quite match their 2023-24 success this season, going 22-11 overall and dropping five of their last seven regular-season games. They ranked 11th in the Big Ten with 71.1 opponent points allowed per game, so they could struggle to contain a Clemson side that averaged 76.3 points per game while allowing just 65.7.

The Tigers went 18-2 in ACC play this season and were an impressive 9-3 on the road. Senior guard Chase Hunter is leading the charge with 16.4 points per game, and he is coming off of back-to-back ACC tournament outings where he posted over 20 points. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features three must-have upsets, including a play-in team that absolutely stuns its first-round opponent, all from the model that's beaten 91% of bracket players in four of the last six tournaments.