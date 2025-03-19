The Auburn Tigers are the top overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, but are sitting behind Duke and Florida when it comes to the most popular NCAA Tournament championship picks. Auburn lost three of its final four games and has a potential Elite Eight matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan State in the South Region of the 2025 March Madness bracket. The Tigers and Spartans are both eyeing a return to the Final Four for the first time since 2019. Should you pick either of them to advance to San Antonio with your 2025 March Madness picks?

Florida enters the Big Dance with 30 wins for the fourth time in school history, and the previous three times resulted in trips to the Final Four. The Gators are arguably the most complete team in the country, but they could have to face two-time defending champion UConn in the second round of the NCAA bracket 2025. Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2025, be sure to see the 2025 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past six tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run a year ago and nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16. It also nailed Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 2 seed Tennessee, despite losing to Kentucky twice this season, beats the Wildcats in the Sweet 16. The Vols have one of the best defenses in college basketball, and they are led by an experienced point guard in Zakai Zeigler. They won 13 of their final 19 games in the regular season before upsetting Auburn in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The Vols advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023 and the Elite Eight in 2024 before bringing in multiple key transfers last offseason. They came up short in both regular-season meetings with Kentucky, which is entering the tournament without second-leading scorer Jaxson Robinson due to a season-ending wrist injury. He had 17 points in one of the regular-season wins in this rivalry, so his absence is one reason why the Vols will be in a better position for the potential rematch.

Another surprise: No. 5 Clemson takes down No. 4 Purdue in the second round of the Midwest. The Boilermakers couldn't quite match their 2023-24 success this season, going 22-11 overall and dropping five of their last seven regular-season games. They ranked 11th in the Big Ten with 71.1 opponent points allowed per game, so they could struggle to contain a Clemson side that averaged 76.3 points per game while allowing just 65.7.

The Tigers went 18-2 in ACC play this season and were an impressive 9-3 on the road. Senior guard Chase Hunter is leading the charge with 16.4 points per game, and he is coming off of back-to-back ACC tournament outings where he posted over 20 points. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

