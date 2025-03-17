The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the most disappointing teams in college basketball this season, but they have a chance to put that behind them when they compete in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. Kansas is a veteran-led team under head coach Bill Self, with two players from the 2022 national title team still on the roster. The Jayhawks were the preseason No. 1 team and were picked to win the Big 12 before finishing sixth in the conference standings. They are a No. 7 seed in the 2025 March Madness bracket, but how far should you advance them in your 2025 March Madness pool picks?

Kansas has a tricky first-round game against No. 10 seed Arkansas, which has a roster full of five-star prospects and elite transfers. The Jayhawks and Razorbacks are both capable of making deep runs in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, but their inconsistency could make them difficult teams to evaluate without a little March Madness bracket advice. Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2025, be sure to see the 2025 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past six tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run a year ago and nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16. It also nailed Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2025 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2025 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 2 seed Tennessee, despite losing to Kentucky twice this season, beats Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Two of Tennessee's seven losses this season came against Kentucky, but the Vols enter the Big Dance with the top-ranked defense in the country, per KenPom. They held 12 regular-season opponents under 60 points, and they have an elite floor general in point guard Zakai Zeigler.

Transfers Chaz Lanier, Igor Milicic Jr. and Felix Okpara have all found their roles under veteran head coach Rick Barnes, who is seeking his first Final Four appearance with the Vols. Kentucky's season has been marred by injuries, including a season-ending wrist injury for star guard Jaxson Robinson. Wildcats head coach Mark Pope has never won an NCAA Tournament game, so this would be a perfect opportunity for Tennessee to avenge its regular-season losses.

Another surprise: No. 10 Utah State upsets No. 7 UCLA in the first round of the Midwest. The Aggies are back in the Big Dance for the third year in a row, despite losing their head coach and the 2023-24 Mountain West Player of the Year from last season. They are an elite outside shooting team and have one of the top offenses in college basketball under first-year coach Jerrod Calhoun.

This will provide a challenge for a UCLA team that relies on its defense to win games. The Bruins rank No. 93 in effective field goal percentage and 145th nationally in scoring offense. They only have three players scoring in double figures, so the model likes Utah State's chances of springing a first-round upset. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features three must-have upsets, including a play-in team that absolutely stuns its first-round opponent, all from the model that's beaten 91% of bracket players in four of the last six tournaments.