The Auburn Tigers were awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket after a successful season. The Tigers won the SEC regular season title, but fell short in the SEC Tournament, losing to Tennessee in the semifinals. However, Auburn has one of the top players in the nation, forward Johni Broome, who enters the March Madness bracket 2025 averaging 18.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Auburn is the No. 1 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA bracket, but has lost three of its last four games.

Will Auburn run the table and cut down the nets in San Antonio at the end of the NCAA Tournament bracket 2025 or will a team like Michigan State, Iowa State or Texas A&M represent the South Region in the 2025 March Madness bracket? Which March Madness Cinderellas should you back to make a deep run in the 2025 NCAA basketball bracket? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2025, be sure to see the 2025 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past six tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run a year ago and nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16. It also nailed Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2025 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2025 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 2 seed Tennessee, despite losing to Kentucky twice this year, beats Kentucky in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats had eight top-15 wins this season, including beating the Volunteers twice. However, Kentucky enters March Madness dealing with several key injuries. Jaxson Robinson (wrist) is out for the season while Lamont Butler's shoulder remains a lingering concern.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has experience on its side after advancing to the Elite Eight in 2024. The Volunteers feature a plethora of playmakers capable of taking over a game. Senior point guard Zakai Zeigler is one of the best floor generals in college basketball and averages 7.3 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the nation. He's connecting on 40.6% of his field goals and scores 13.5 points per contest. Zeigler will provide the veteran presence that Tennessee needs to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Another surprise: No. 5 Clemson takes down No. 4 Purdue in the second round of the Midwest. Clemson set a school record with 27 wins, the best single-season victory total in the history of the program. The Tigers posted a sterling 18-2 record in ACC play and were 9-3 in road games. Chase Hunter is the Tigers' offensive standout, averaging 16.4 points per game. As a team, Clemson knocks down 46.5% of its field goals and 37.2% of its 3-point attempts.

Purdue has a veteran-laden squad but oftentimes relies too much on the production of guard Braden Smith. The senior ranks first on the team in both assists (8.7) and steals (2.2) per game, while averaging 16.1 points per contest. Smith is a streaky shooter and enters March Madness having scored 12 or fewer points in three of his last six outings. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features three must-have upsets, including a play-in team that absolutely stuns its first-round opponent, all from the model that's beaten 91% of bracket players in four of the last six tournaments.