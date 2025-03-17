The SEC is often thought of as a football conference, but it landed 14 teams in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, six more than the Big Ten (8). However, Kentucky was the conference's last national champion in 2012, so history is working against these schools. The Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators were both awarded No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2025, while Tennessee and Alabama are both 2-seeds in the March Madness bracket 2025.

Should you back one of those SEC schools with your 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks or could a team like No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 6 Ole Miss or No. 10 Arkansas be 2025 March Madness Cinderellas?

SportsLine's proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past six tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run a year ago and nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16. It also nailed Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2025 March Madness picks.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 2 seed Tennessee, despite losing to Kentucky twice this year, beats Kentucky in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats had eight top-15 wins this season, including beating the Volunteers twice. However, Kentucky enters March Madness dealing with several key injuries. Jaxson Robinson (wrist) is out for the season while Lamont Butler's shoulder remains a lingering concern.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has experience on its side after advancing to the Elite Eight in 2024. The Volunteers feature a plethora of playmakers capable of taking over a game. Senior point guard Zakai Zeigler is one of the best floor generals in college basketball and averages 7.3 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the nation. He's connecting on 40.6% of his field goals and scores 13.5 points per contest. Zeigler will provide the veteran presence that Tennessee needs to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Another surprise: No. 5 Clemson takes down No. 4 Purdue in the second round of the Midwest. Purdue made a trip to the national title game a season ago, but Zach Edey is now making his mark in the NBA. Purdue still features several players from last year's impressive run, including guard Braden Smith, who's averaging 16.1 points and 8.7 assists per game. However, the Boilermakers have struggled on the defensive end of the floor at times and are giving up 71.1 points per contest, which ranks 149th in college basketball.

Meanwhile, Clemson enters March Madness ranked 26th in scoring defense, giving up just 65.7 points per game. The Tigers are also coming off their best single-season victory total in the history of the program. Clemson set a school record with 27 wins and posted a 19-2 record in ACC play. The Tigers feature four players averaging at least 11 points per game, including forward Ian Schieffelin, who's contributing 12.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket?

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball?