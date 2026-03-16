The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket will conclude with the Final Four in Indianapolis, which is music to the ears of Duke fans. Of the Blue Devils' five national championships, three have come in Indianapolis, as Naptown hosts the NCAA Tournament title game for the ninth time in history. Other programs in the 2026 March Madness bracket that have won championships in the city include Florida, Michigan State, Arizona and Louisville.

The road to the Final Four will be arduous for every team, and the Blue Devils could see several other Blue Bloods along the way. They're in a region of the 2026 March Madness bracket with UConn, Michigan State, Kansas and UCLA. Others in the East like No. 9 TCU and No. 10 UCF shouldn't be overlooked with 2026 March Madness picks despite the lack of name recognition. Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2026, be sure to see the 2026 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2026 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2026 March Madness bracket picks (preview two matchups)

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 9 Saint Louis defeats No. 8 Georgia in the first round. Saint Louis has the A-10 Player of the Year in Robbie Avila, but it also has balance with seven players averaging over 9 points per game. Thus, if one or two of them are having an off night, there are still other options to turn to. But the Billikens rarely have an off night when shooting as they rank in the top 12 in all of college basketball in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage.



As for the Bulldogs, they haven't won an NCAA Tournament in 24 years, and a weak defense could push that drought to 25. Despite just one team in the nation averaging more blocks, there are 314 teams in the country that give up fewer points per game. Georgia defends the paint well but can be had from the perimeter, which plays into one of Saint Louis' strengths.

Another surprise in the Midwest: No. 5 Texas Tech defeats No. 4 Alabama in the second round. Bama made headlines when former G-League player, Charles Bediako, returned to the school and suited up for five games. He's now ineligible, but the need for him highlights Bama's defensive deficiencies. Of the 68 NCAA Tournament teams, none allow more points per game than Alabama at 83.5.

That, somewhat, mitigates the fact that Texas Tech is without its best player in JT Toppin (torn ACL). For all that he brought to the table for TTU, Toppin was a liability from beyond the arc, making just 28% of his 3-pointers. However, as a team, Texas Tech ranks fifth in the nation with 39.3% from beyond the arc, so it still has plenty of firepower to overcome his absence. Playing Alabama's suspect defense is the perfect matchup for Texas Tech, which already has wins over top-2 seeds Duke, Houston and Arizona this season. You can see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which region does the model project the No. 1 seed not making the Final Four, plus there being two double-digit seed stunners? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament double-digit seeds will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region is loaded with upsets, all from the model that's beaten 91% of bracket players in four of the last seven tournaments.