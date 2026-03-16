Top-seeded teams are hoping the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket looks like last year's edition in terms of chalk in the opening games. No top-four seed lost in the first round of last year's March Madness brackets for the first time since 2017. A pair of 5-seeds, however, were knocked out in the first round a year ago, which this year's programs on that line are likely aware of. The 5-seeds in the March Madness bracket 2026 are St. John's, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and Texas Tech.

Of the four, only the Badgers have won a national title, and that was 85 years ago. Meanwhile, Texas Tech will have to go without its best player, JT Toppin, which could make the Red Raiders ripe for the picking in NCAA bracket upset picks as they face 12-seed Akron in the first round. Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2026, be sure to see the 2026 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2026 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2026 March Madness bracket picks (preview two matchups)

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 9 Saint Louis defeats No. 8 Georgia in the first round. Saint Louis has the A-10 Player of the Year in Robbie Avila, who knocks down over 50% of his field goal attempts and 40% of his 3-pointers despite being 6-foot-10. While Georgia does a great job at protecting the paint, ranking second in the country in blocks, it is just 256th in the nation in made 3-pointers allowed. That's an area in which UGA has struggled more at as the season has gone on, allowing at least 38% from beyond the arc in each of its last three games.



On the other end of the court, Saint Louis tops the nation by allowing just 37.9% from the field. While Georgia is prolific on offense, ranking fourth in field goal attempts per game, it is not as efficient by ranking 64th in field goal percentage. Additionally, recent history favors the 9-seed Billikens in this matchup as No. 9 seeds are 18-10 versus No. 8 seeds since 2018.

Another surprise in the Midwest: the First Four winner of Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU knocks off 6-seed Tennessee in the first round. The Vols struggle at things which often rear their head come March Madness. One is that they connect on under 70% of their free throw attempts, and another is not cherishing the basketball. Just three SEC teams committed more turnovers per game than Tennessee, as it often gives opponents extra possessions.

Both Miami (OH) and SMU could take advantage of Tennessee's weaknesses. No team in the sport has a better record than the RedHawks (31-1), and extra offensive possessions for them is almost giving Miami free points. They lead the country in field goal percentage, while SMU is just as potent offensively, ranking among the top three ACC teams in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. You can see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which region does the model project the No. 1 seed not making the Final Four, plus there being two double-digit seed stunners? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament double-digit seeds will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region is loaded with upsets, all from the model that's beaten 91% of bracket players in four of the last seven tournaments.