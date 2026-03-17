Another edition of March Madness has arrived, as the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set. Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Florida earned the No. 1 seeds following impressive seasons, with the Gators trying to win back-to-back titles. They closed the regular season on an 11-game winning streak and can join UConn as teams to successfully defend their titles this decade. However, Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 March Madness bracket after going 32-2, and the presence of star freshman Cameron Boozer will make the Blue Devils one of the most popular 2026 NCAA Tournament picks.

Building a winning 2026 March Madness bracket strategy generally means you need to find 2026 March Madness Cinderella picks as well. Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2026, be sure to see the 2026 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2026 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2026 March Madness bracket picks (preview two matchups)

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 9 Saint Louis defeats No. 8 Georgia in the first round. Saint Louis was upset in the Atlantic 10 semifinals, falling to Dayton, 70-69. Otherwise, it likely would have been in a game that avoids playing a No. 1 seed in Round 2. Saint Louis (28-5) went two-and-a-half months without a loss, winning 18 straight at one point while opening the season at 24-1. The Billikens have the No. 11 scoring offense at 86.4 points per game, with the third-best effective field goal percentage (59.7%) in the nation.

Meanwhile, Georgia ranks 55th in effective field goal shooting. The Bulldogs can score as well, ranking third at 89.8 points per game, but the rank differentials between the two teams showcase how Saint Louis is significantly more efficient. The Billikens are second in the country in two-point shooting percentage and Georgia ranks 302nd in scoring defense, leading the model to side with Saint Louis in this 8 vs. 9 matchup.

Another surprise in the Midwest: No. 5 Texas Tech defeats No. 4 Alabama in the second round. The Red Raiders are making their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance after losing to eventual champion Florida in the Elite Eight last season. They are amid their third consecutive season with 20-plus wins, and they average the fifth-most made 3-pointers per game in Division I this season.

That puts them in a strong position to beat an Alabama team that also relies heavily on the 3-pointer, as the Crimson Tide lead the country in 3-pointers attempted. They went 4-8 when scoring fewer than 90 points this season, and Texas Tech has a strong defense. Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson is one of two players in Division I averaging 18-plus points and 7-plus assists per game this season. You can see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which region does the model project the No. 1 seed not making the Final Four, plus there being two double-digit seed stunners? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament double-digit seeds will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region is loaded with upsets, all from the model that's beaten 91% of bracket players in four of the last seven tournaments.