Superstars can emerge during March Madness 2026, and the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket has as much star power as any edition of the Big Dance in recent years. Headlined by Duke's Cameron Boozer, multiple freshmen are capable of leading their teams on deep runs in the 2026 March Madness bracket. Boozer ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring and rebounding, helping Duke earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA bracket 2026. How far should you advance Duke with your 2026 NCAA Tournament picks?

AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and Keaton Wagler (Illinois) are other freshmen looking to make headlines this month. There are also veteran stars in the 2026 March Madness bracket, including Braden Smith (Purdue), Zuby Ejiofor (St. John's) and Jaden Bradley (Arizona). Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2026, be sure to see the 2026 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2026 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2026 March Madness bracket picks (preview two matchups)

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 9 Saint Louis defeats No. 8 Georgia in the first round. The Bulldogs are playing in their second straight NCAA Tournament, but they lost in the first round last year. Saint Louis (28-5) had one of the most dominant stretches in the nation this season, going on an 18-game winning streak over the winter.

Saint Louis was the co-champion in the Atlantic 10 during the regular season. The Billikens score with balance, having seven players averaging more than nine points per game this season. That makes the Billikens a challenging team to game plan for, and the model likes Saint Louis to pull off the 9 over 8 upset.

Another surprise in the Midwest: No. 5 Texas Tech defeats No. 4 Alabama in the second round. Alabama is coming off a shocking loss to No. 15 seed Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament and has struggled to find a consistent paint presence without Charles Bediako. The Crimson Tide could also be playing without guard Aden Holloway, who was arrested on Monday and is being investigated by the school.

Texas Tech is amid its third consecutive season with 20-plus wins and reached the Elite Eight last year. The Red Raiders have the fifth-highest 3-point shooting percentage (39.3) in Division I along with the fifth-most 3-pointers made per game (11.5). Head coach Grant McCasland is the only Texas Tech coach to reach the NCAA Tournament in each of his first three seasons, proving himself as an elite coach at this time of the year. You can see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which region does the model project the No. 1 seed not making the Final Four, plus there being two double-digit seed stunners? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament double-digit seeds will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region is loaded with upsets, all from the model that's beaten 91% of bracket players in four of the last seven tournaments.