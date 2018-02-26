Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins title 11 days after school shooting
The varsity team entered the state tournament as the bottom seed before stunning the field
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was in need of a big win, and it got one on Sunday. Just 11 days after a school shooting left 17 dead, the Stoneman Douglas varsity hockey team won the Lightning High School Hockey League Tier 1 state title in Florida. Entering the tournament as a No. 4 seed, the Stoneman Douglas boys upset top-seeded East Lake with a 3-1 win, then beat Jesuit 7-4 in the title game.
"We came into the game knowing we had to give it our all to get the win, and that's what we did, and now we get to bring the trophy back to the best high school in America," forward Joey Zenobi said after the game, via ESPN.
Members of the team dyed their hair yellow to honor Joaquin Oliver, a friend of the team who was killed in the shooting.
The win qualifies Stoneman Douglas for the national high school championship tournament in Minnesota next month.
It's a feel-good story for the team and the community, which is still trying to process the unspeakable tragedy that unfolded last week. A sports title won't undo the grief or loss that families and friends are feeling, but it might bring a little joy and pride back to the high school and its students.
