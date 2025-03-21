The No. 13 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes and the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins are scheduled to play in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Maryland finished the regular season with a 25-8 record, winning four of its last five games. This is their 30th tournament appearance in school history. As for Grand Canyon, it ended the regular season on a three-game win streak, securing a WAC championship. The Antelopes went 26-7 and this will be their third straight tournament appearance.

Tipoff from the University of Climate Pledge Arena is at 4:35 p.m. ET. The latest Maryland vs. Grand Canyon odds via SportsLine consensus list the Terrapins as 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Grand Canyon vs. Maryland picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Grand Canyon vs. Maryland and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Grand Canyon vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon spread: Terrapins -10.5

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon over/under: 149.5 points

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon money line: Terrapins -543, Antelopes +400

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon picks:

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Grand Canyon can cover

Senior forward JaKobe Coles is at his best when attacking downhill and scoring around the lane. He leads the team in points (14.8) with 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The Texas native has scored more than 20 points in two of his last three games. In the WCC semifinal over California Baptist, Coles had 22 points and three rebounds.

Senior guard Ray Harrison is another capable shot-creator. He logs 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The South Carolina native has tallied 13-plus points in five straight games. In his last outing, Harrison recorded 18 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins have gone 12-7 against the spread with at least four days off. Freshman center Derik Queen is a strong force in the frontcourt. Queen leads the team in points (16.3) with nine rebounds and shoots 52.9% from the field. The Maryland native has compiled 14 double-doubles this season. On March 14 against Illinois, Queen had 19 points and 10 boards.

In the backcourt, junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is an instinctive two-way threat. Gillespie leads the team in assists (5) and steals (1.8) with 14.7 points per game. He's tallied 10-plus points and at least five assists in three of the last five games. In his previous contest, Gillespie racked up 10 points and nine dimes.

