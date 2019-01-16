Mason Lowe, 25-year-old professional bull rider, dies from injuries at Denver event

Mason Lowe, a 25-year-old professional bull rider, died from injuries sustained at the National Western Stock Show event in Denver on Tuesday, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) association announced.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver," PBR CEO Sean Gleason said Tuesday night. "The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason's wife, Abbey, and his family."

PBR did not provide additional information regarding Lowe's injuries, which were sustained at the Denver Coliseum at the National Western Complex.

Lowe was ranked 18th among worldwide pro bull riders at the time of his death. PBR officials have since announced plans to host a remembrance ceremony on Wednesday night, per CBS Denver.