Mass shooting at ‘Madden’ tournament in Jacksonville: Reports of multiple fatalities, suspect dead

A gunman opened fired at a 'Madden 19' tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville authorities have confirmed a mass shooting at a 'Madden' video game tournament on Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville Landing. According to unconfirmed reports, four people have died and more were wounded.

According to CBS News, GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing was hosting a 'Madden NFL 19' tournament on Sunday afternoon when a gunman opened fire. Police are urging people to stay away from the area.

A competitor in the tournament reportedly told the Los Angeles TImes that the shooter was a person who had competed in the tournament, then opened fire after he lost. He reportedly then turned the gun on himself.

A live stream of the event appeared to capture audio of the shooting and its aftermath. (Be advised: The audio is extremely difficult to listen to.)

Drini Gjoka, one of the players at the tournament, tweeted that one of the bullets hit his thumb. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

