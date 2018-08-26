Mass shooting at ‘Madden’ tournament in Jacksonville: Reports of multiple fatalities, suspect dead
A gunman opened fired at a 'Madden 19' tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville authorities have confirmed a mass shooting at a 'Madden' video game tournament on Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville Landing. According to unconfirmed reports, four people have died and more were wounded.
According to CBS News, GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing was hosting a 'Madden NFL 19' tournament on Sunday afternoon when a gunman opened fire. Police are urging people to stay away from the area.
A competitor in the tournament reportedly told the Los Angeles TImes that the shooter was a person who had competed in the tournament, then opened fire after he lost. He reportedly then turned the gun on himself.
A live stream of the event appeared to capture audio of the shooting and its aftermath. (Be advised: The audio is extremely difficult to listen to.)
Drini Gjoka, one of the players at the tournament, tweeted that one of the bullets hit his thumb.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
-
McCain remembered by sports world
McCain, 81, passed away Saturday following a yearlong battle with brain cancer
-
Watch LLWS World Championship
Only six teams are in the running to become world champions
-
Little League World Series schedule
Keep up with the latest scores and schedule from Williamsport right here
-
Travers Stakes 2018 odds, picks, lineup
Hank Goldberg won big at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont
-
WNBA DFS: Best Aug. 26 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Travers Stakes odds, picks, best bets
Jody Demling was all over West Coast winning the Travers Stakes last year