Mass shooting at ‘Madden’ tournament in Jacksonville: Three dead, including suspect

Jacksonville authorities have confirmed a mass shooting at a 'Madden' video game tournament on Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville Landing. The shooting left three people dead, including the shooter, with around a dozen more wounded.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

BREAKING: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there's been a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing; people told to stay away. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2018

People being led out of the Landing by law enforcement. @jaxdotcom pic.twitter.com/bQSP250MuC — Mark Woods (@TUmarkwoods) August 26, 2018

According to CBS News, GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing was hosting a 'Madden NFL 19' tournament on Sunday afternoon when a 24-year-old gunman opened fire.

A competitor in the tournament reportedly told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter was a person who had competed in the tournament, then opened fire after he lost. He then turned the gun on himself. Police confirmed that the lone suspect was found dead at the scene and there are "no outstanding suspects."

A live stream of the event appeared to capture audio of the shooting and its aftermath. (Be advised: The audio is extremely difficult to listen to.)

Drini Gjoka, one of the players at the tournament, tweeted that one of the bullets hit his thumb.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Worst day of my life — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.