Mass shooting at ‘Madden’ tournament in Jacksonville: Three dead, including suspect
A gunman opened fired at a 'Madden 19' tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville authorities have confirmed a mass shooting at a 'Madden' video game tournament on Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville Landing. The shooting left three people dead, including the shooter, with around a dozen more wounded.
According to CBS News, GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing was hosting a 'Madden NFL 19' tournament on Sunday afternoon when a 24-year-old gunman opened fire.
A competitor in the tournament reportedly told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter was a person who had competed in the tournament, then opened fire after he lost. He then turned the gun on himself. Police confirmed that the lone suspect was found dead at the scene and there are "no outstanding suspects."
A live stream of the event appeared to capture audio of the shooting and its aftermath. (Be advised: The audio is extremely difficult to listen to.)
Drini Gjoka, one of the players at the tournament, tweeted that one of the bullets hit his thumb.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
