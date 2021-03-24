An upcoming high school football game in Massachusetts was canceled on Wednesday as a result of anti-Semitic language allegedly being used earlier in the season by Duxbury players. The decision was made on Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe, after Plymouth school officials reached out to Duxbury officials to alert them that during a game between both schools in March, Duxbury players allegedly were heard using anti-Semitic slurs while calling audibles.

Duxbury players used words like "rabbi," "dreidel," and "Auschwitz" as audibles when the team was at the line of scrimmage in the March 12 game against Plymouth, according to the report. A former Duxbury student told the Boston Globe that the terms have been used in audibles "for years" in practice -- but not in games.

According to Duxbury superintendent John Antonucci, Friday's varsity game between Duxbury and Hingham is off, as are Saturday's junior varsity contest and Monday's freshman game.

"We believe this is a necessary step in light of the recent incident involving the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury football players," Antonucci told the Boston Globe. "A decision about future games will be made at a later date. In light of what we've learned over the past couple of days, and how serious the matter is, we felt it would be tone-deaf to play a football game

"It's becoming clear that this was a systemic failure that needs to be addressed. We felt that a pause to the football program was appropriate for this week."

Duxbury head coach Dave Maimaron wasn't on the sideline for the school's most recent game on March 19 against Silver Lake and won't return until the investigation has concluded.

"The use of this language was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable," Maimaron told the Boston Globe in a statement. "The staff and the team have been transparent and cooperative with administration during this time, and we have taken responsibility for the incident. We are dealing with this as a team and focusing on the lessons we can learn from this."