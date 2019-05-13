Matthew Boling, viral track star, continues to break records in wild fashion as high school career winds down

Boling has been nothing short of a phenom in the last month

KHOU

Matthew Boling is still breaking records at Texas track meets. The Houston Strake Jesuit senior became the first high-schooler ever to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash earlier this month. He initially ran a 9.98, but the time was not officially counted due to him being aided by a tailwind. He officially finished the job by breaking the record with a 10.13-second dash over the weekend.

Boling has become a sensation, as he is also a long jump state champion with a distance of 25 feet and 4.5 inches.

Despite those eye-opening numbers, Bolling saved his most impressive performance for the  4x400. His team picked up the best time in the country at 3:10.56, thanks to a wild finish. Boling anchored the team and staged a furious comeback, passing multiple runners and making up a few seconds en route to the stunning win. He carried them with a 44.74.

After he graduates high school, Boling will be running track in for the University of Georgia. It's hard to imagine he won't continue to dominate as he moves forward into college (and possibly beyond).

Our Latest Stories