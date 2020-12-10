A 56-year-old surfer who was the victim of a shark attack that put the World Surf League's Maui Pro surfing competition on hold in Hawaii on Tuesday has died. According to KITV, the recreational surfer -- who was not competing at the Maui Pro -- was attacked off the island of Maui on Tuesday close to the competition site in Honolua Bay and died Wednesday.

The man's identity has not yet been announced, but he was from Lahaina, a town in Maui. According to an announcement from the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources, he was sent to a local hospital for emergency surgery directly following the incident.

Photos of the surfboard from the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources show that the bite impacted about 17 inches of the surfboard -- with portions of the board completely torn off.

The Maui Pro surf competition was put on hold "until further notice" following the attack. On Thursday, the World Surf League announced it is moving locations for the rest of the Maui Pro.

"The WSL has made the decision not to continue running the remaining heats at Honolua Bay," the World Surf League said. "We are working on options to complete the Maui Pro event at an alternate location in Hawaii. We will update everyone soon."