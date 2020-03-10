Maximum Security's owner fires indicted trainer Jason Servis, moves horse to Bob Baffert

Maximum Security has a new trainer. The horse's owner Gary West removed Jason Servis after he was indicted and charged on Monday in connection with a widespread international scheme to administer performance-enhancing drugs to the animals in order to make them run faster and boost their endurance. Maximum Security's new trainer is Bob Baffert, according to ESPN.

Servis is charged with giving his horse SGF-1000, a performance enhancing drug, and then suggesting it's use to trainer Jorge Navarro, who has also been charged. The indictment states he gave PEDs to "virtually all the racehorses under his control."

The charges also say he conspired with a veterinarian to make the drug test appear as a false positive for a different substance. The substances allegedly administered can cause many health complications in horses, including fractured legs, heart problems and even death, due to overexertion and lessening of pain sensitivity,

West issued a statement on the indictments and the decision to have Baffert train Maximum Security.

From ESPN:

"Yesterday, Jason Servis, a trainer we have used for 5 years, was indicted on multiple charges regarding using an illegal substance in horses. This news is extremely disturbing and disappointing. Therefore we will be moving all our horses from Jason Servis as soon as arrangements can be made with other trainers. Maximum Security will be sent to Bob Baffert."

In February, Maximum Security took home the win at the $10 million Saudi Cup, the world's richest race. It also won the Florida Derby, Haskell Invitational and Bold Ruler Handicap Cigar Mile. The horse came in first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby as well, but was later disqualified for interference.

Maximum Security was among many other horses Servis trained, and between 2018 and February of 2020 he sent horses out to race around 1,082 times. Servis and Navarro are not the only ones charged in this case, as 24 other professionals in the sport have been indicted and are accused of misleading government agencies, federal and state regulators, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, state horse racing regulators and the general public.