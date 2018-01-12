Men charged in home invasion of NASCAR legend Richard Childress had stolen guns
The burglars that Childress fired at were carrying military-grade weapons on them, the cops say
The men charged with breaking into the home of NASCAR legend Richard Childress last month were carrying stolen military-grade weapons, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. After already being charged with trespassing and attempted burglary, the three men involved are also facing additional charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen weapons
The incident initially occurred on Dec. 17, when the 72-year-old Childress said that he heard glass shattering while he was upstairs. Childress fired shots at the intruders as he came downstairs.
It was uncovered that the guns carried by the alleged intruders had been stolen and reported to Winston-Salem police two days earlier. The alleged intruders -- Niquan Victorin (20), Chantz Hines (18) and Armeka Spinks (18) -- were arrested on Jan. 2. The three were held on $250,000 bond at Davidson County Detention Center. After the additional charges, the bond has gone up another $200,000, per the sheriff's department.
Childress, who is a second vice president of the National Rifle Association and the owner of Richard Childress Racing, was unscathed in the attempt, as were the assailants. The three men charged are scheduled to appear in Lexington, North Carolina's district court on Jan. 29.
-
Tough Mudder is bigger, badder in 2018
'Kong Infinity' and 'Happy Ending' headline two additions to the ultimate endurance course...
-
Missing angler's body found in Florida
Nik Kayler's body has been found after going missing last week during a fishing tournament
-
Angler missing, fishing event cancelled
Florida officials are still searching for Nik Kayler after his boat didn't show up
-
Meet the 2018 Puppy Bowl contestants
A full scouting report on the 2018 Puppy Bowl rosters
-
Bud Light mascot eats it during race
Undeniable proof that Bud Light does, in fact, go down easily
-
Jim Rome Show joins CBS Sports Network
'The Jungle' is now on CBS Sports Network, running from 12-3 p.m. ET throughout the week
Add a Comment