Men's college volleyball: Watch the MPSF championship on CBS Sports Digital

It's championship season in men's volleyball, as some of the best teams out west face off on Thursday for a chance to play in Saturday's MPSF championship. First, No. 12 BYU faces off against No. 4 Pepperdine, while No. 5 USC plays against No. 6 UCLA. It's a long weekend for these teams, but they've all had excellent seasons.

It is a rubber match for Pepperdine and BYU, as the two teams split their regular season series. UCLA and USC also split, so both matches have a lot of intrigue built into them.

Here's how to watch these games -- and the ensuing championship match -- on CBS Sports Digital.

No. 12 BYU vs. No. 4 Pepperdine

Date: Thursday, April 18



Thursday, April 18 Time: 5 p.m. PST



5 p.m. PST Stream: SportsLive



No. 5 USC vs. No. 6 UCLA

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Stream: SportsLive

MPSF Championship (Winners)

Date: Saturday, April 20



Time: 7 p.m. PST

Stream: SportsLive

