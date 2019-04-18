Men's college volleyball: Watch the MPSF championship on CBS Sports Digital
USC plays UCLA while Pepperdine faces BYU on Thursday
It's championship season in men's volleyball, as some of the best teams out west face off on Thursday for a chance to play in Saturday's MPSF championship. First, No. 12 BYU faces off against No. 4 Pepperdine, while No. 5 USC plays against No. 6 UCLA. It's a long weekend for these teams, but they've all had excellent seasons.
It is a rubber match for Pepperdine and BYU, as the two teams split their regular season series. UCLA and USC also split, so both matches have a lot of intrigue built into them.
Here's how to watch these games -- and the ensuing championship match -- on CBS Sports Digital.
No. 12 BYU vs. No. 4 Pepperdine
- Date: Thursday, April 18
- Time: 5 p.m. PST
- Stream: SportsLive
No. 5 USC vs. No. 6 UCLA
- Date: Thursday, April 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. PST
- Stream: SportsLive
MPSF Championship (Winners)
- Date: Saturday, April 20
- Time: 7 p.m. PST
- Stream: SportsLive
