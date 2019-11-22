Men's college water polo: How to watch the MPSF championship

The 2019 MPSF Water Polo Championships get underway on Friday with several of the top teams in the nation set to complete. The field is led by No. 1 USC, who is slated to take on the winner between No. 7 California and the winner of Penn State Behrend and Austin College on Saturday.

Three games are set to take place on Friday to set the field for Saturday where top-ranked USC and No. 2 Stanford will play. Stanford will take on the winner of No. 3 UCLA and the loser of Penn State Behrend and Austin College.

The action concludes on Sunday where the winners of Saturday's games will face off in the championship. The championship and third place games will be broadcasted on the Pac 12 Network.

Penn State Behrend vs. Austin College



Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Friday, Nov. 22 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Streaming: SportsLive

No. 3 UCLA vs. Penn State Behrend/Austin College loser

Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Friday, Nov. 22 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Streaming: SportsLive

No. 7 California vs. Penn State Behrend/Austin College winner



Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Friday, Nov. 22 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Streaming: SportsLive

No. 1 USC vs. No. 4 seed California/No. 5 seed Austin or Penn St. Behrend winner

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Streaming: SportsLive

No. 2 Stanford vs. winner of No. 3 UCLA/Austin College or Penn State Behrend

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Streaming: SportsLive

Losers of No. 3 UCLA vs. Austin/Penn St Behrend and No. 4 California vs. No. 5 seed Austin/Penn State Behrend (5th Place)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Sunday, Nov. 24 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Streaming: SportsLive

Losers of Saturday's semifinal games (3rd Place)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Sunday, Nov. 24 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Streaming: SportsLive

Championship Game