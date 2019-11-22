Men's college water polo: How to watch the MPSF championship
Here's how to check out all of the tournament action
The 2019 MPSF Water Polo Championships get underway on Friday with several of the top teams in the nation set to complete. The field is led by No. 1 USC, who is slated to take on the winner between No. 7 California and the winner of Penn State Behrend and Austin College on Saturday.
Three games are set to take place on Friday to set the field for Saturday where top-ranked USC and No. 2 Stanford will play. Stanford will take on the winner of No. 3 UCLA and the loser of Penn State Behrend and Austin College.
The action concludes on Sunday where the winners of Saturday's games will face off in the championship. The championship and third place games will be broadcasted on the Pac 12 Network.
Penn State Behrend vs. Austin College
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Streaming: SportsLive
No. 3 UCLA vs. Penn State Behrend/Austin College loser
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Streaming: SportsLive
No. 7 California vs. Penn State Behrend/Austin College winner
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Streaming: SportsLive
No. 1 USC vs. No. 4 seed California/No. 5 seed Austin or Penn St. Behrend winner
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Streaming: SportsLive
No. 2 Stanford vs. winner of No. 3 UCLA/Austin College or Penn State Behrend
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Streaming: SportsLive
Losers of No. 3 UCLA vs. Austin/Penn St Behrend and No. 4 California vs. No. 5 seed Austin/Penn State Behrend (5th Place)
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Streaming: SportsLive
Losers of Saturday's semifinal games (3rd Place)
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Streaming: SportsLive
Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Streaming: SportsLive
