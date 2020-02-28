Men's lacrosse: How to watch Bellarmine at No. 12 Georgetown
Here's how to watch the Knights take on the Hoyas
The 2020 men's lacrosse season continues this weekend when Bellarmine takes on No. 12 Georgetown. Georgetown has gotten off to a 4-0 start out of the gate and is coming off a 14-7 win over Mount St. Mary's. The Hoyas received a six-goal performance from star attackman Jake Carraway while fellow attackman Dylan Watson and midfielder Declan McDermott each added three goals and one assist apiece.
On the other hand, Bellarmine hasn't had a great start with just a 2-4 record so far. Most recently, the Knights fell 17-11 at the hands of Boston University and it marked their second consecutive loss. Bellarmine received four-point performances from attackman Luke Legnard (four goals) and midfielder Morgan Macko (one goal and three assists) in the loss.
Here's how to watch Saturday's matchup.
Bellarmine at Georgetown
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 29
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Streaming: CBSSports
