Men's lacrosse: How to watch Delaware at Marist
Here's what to know about Saturday's matchup
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and Marist Red Foxes both enter Saturday's matchup with a record of 3-2. The squads will face off at Tenney Stadium in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. with the Red Foxes hosting the visiting Blue Hens.
Marist opened the season strong, beating Binghamton 12-4, but have since taken a close loss to Richmond and a blowout loss last week to Bucknell. The 20-11 loss to the now 5-1 Bucknell showed some weakness from the team, but Marist never lost their fight.
The Red Foxes were able to stay in the game until the very end, as they continued to narrow the lead, the Bison were just too dominant at the net. Despite the loss, last week saw stand-out performances by Jamison Embury and Jake Weinman, who each secured a hat trick.
The home team is also coming off a significant loss, a 19-10 drop to No. 15 Villanova. The teams were near even in shots and shots on goal, but it was turnovers where Villanova significantly bested Delaware. Tye Kurtz, Charlie Kitchen and Mike Robinson each recorded a hat trick in the loss.
The Blue Hen's other loss on the year came to St. Joseph's.
Here's how to watch Saturday's matchup:
Delaware at Marist:
- Date: Saturday, March 7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Tenney Stadium, Poughkeepsie, New York
- Streaming: CBS Sports
