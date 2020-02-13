Men's lacrosse: How to watch No. 11 Duke at No. 8 Denver

The 2020 men's lacrosse season continues with Duke taking on Denver in a matchup between two ranked teams.

Duke enters Saturday's contest with a 1-1 mark after splitting games against Air Force and High Point to begin the season. In their 17-8 convincing win over High Point, attackmen CJ Carpenter and Dyson Williams each had a hat trick while midfielder Nakeie Montgomery added four points (one goal and three assists). The Blue Devils also won 15 of the game's 25 face-offs to help gain an advantage throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, Denver comes into the game with a 1-0 record after defeating Air Force 13-7 to open the season. The Pioneers fell behind 3-2 in the early going, but rallied to outscore the Falcons 9-4 in the second half to cruise to victory. Attackman JJ Sillstrop registered five goals while midfielder Jack Hannah scored a goal and recorded four assists to pace Denver.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest.

