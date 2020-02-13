Men's lacrosse: How to watch No. 11 Duke at No. 8 Denver
Here's how to watch the Blue Devils take on the Pioneers
The 2020 men's lacrosse season continues with Duke taking on Denver in a matchup between two ranked teams.
Duke enters Saturday's contest with a 1-1 mark after splitting games against Air Force and High Point to begin the season. In their 17-8 convincing win over High Point, attackmen CJ Carpenter and Dyson Williams each had a hat trick while midfielder Nakeie Montgomery added four points (one goal and three assists). The Blue Devils also won 15 of the game's 25 face-offs to help gain an advantage throughout the contest.
Meanwhile, Denver comes into the game with a 1-0 record after defeating Air Force 13-7 to open the season. The Pioneers fell behind 3-2 in the early going, but rallied to outscore the Falcons 9-4 in the second half to cruise to victory. Attackman JJ Sillstrop registered five goals while midfielder Jack Hannah scored a goal and recorded four assists to pace Denver.
Here's how to watch Saturday's contest.
Duke at Denver
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Streaming: CBSSports
-
How to watch: Kentucky at TCU
Here's how to watch the Wildcats take on the Horned Frogs
-
Surfer hospitalized after fall
Botelho was unconscious by the time rescuers were able to check on him
-
Westminster Dog Show dogs
Siba earned Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
-
Another horse dies at Santa Anita
It's the sixth horse death of this season at Santa Anita Park
-
Chinese Grand Prix postponed
It's the latest sporting event to be put on hold due to the outbreak
-
How to watch: BYU at Grand Canyon
Here's how to watch the Cougars take on the Antelopes