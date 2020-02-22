Men's lacrosse: How to watch St. Bonaventure at No. 13 Denver

The 2020 men's lacrosse season recently began and No. 13 Denver will look to get back to their winning ways when they take on St. Bonaventure. The Pioneers have split their first two games to start off the season as they defeated Air Force 13-7, but dropped a 15-13 decision to Air Force last weekend. In the loss, midfielder Jack Hannah shouldered a significant amount of the offensive workload. Hannah registered a staggering six goals and one assist while also scooping up four ground balls. Attackman Ethan Walker added two goals and three assists and midfielder Alex Simmons had two goals and an assist.

On the other hand, the Bonnies come into Saturday's matchup with a pair of losses to start off the season. St. Bonvaneture dropped a 15-8 decision to St. Joseph's and most recently lost 13-5 against Bellarmine. In their most recent defeat, St. Bonaventure had five different goal scorers and fell behind 8-0 in the opening half.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest.

St. Bonaventure at Denver

