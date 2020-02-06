Men's volleyball: How to watch No. 12 Princeton at NJIT

There will be a top 25 team in action on Friday when No. 12 Princeton takes on NJIT.

Princeton enters the contest with a 4-4 record and have won their last two matches against the likes of Cal-State Northridge and No. 8 UCLA. In addition, the Tigers have won six of the seven games that they've played in during that span. George Huhmann and Jerod Nelsen led the way with 10 kills apiece in a 3-0 win over Cal-State Northridge. The Tigers will look to keep their winning ways going and continue to rise in the standings as the 2020 season rolls along.

On the other hand, NJIT comes into Friday's match with a 5-2 record and winners of their last four matches. Most recently, the Highlanders defeated St. Francis Brooklyn in all three games while Alvaro Gimeno and Jens Feldthus had 10 kills apiece. NJIT has swept their last three matches 3-0 and lost three seven games in their seven matches throughout the season.

Here's how to watch Friday evening's game.

Princeton at NJIT

