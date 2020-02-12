Men's volleyball: How to watch No. 2 BYU at Grand Canyon

BYU enters this matchup with a perfect 12-0 mark and is coming off a victory over Pepperdine. In the 3-1 win, Gabi Garcia Fernandez led the Cougars with 17.5 points and 14 kills. In addition, Davide Gardini registered 15 points and 12 kills in the victory. During their perfect season, BYU has only lost two games during a match on one occasion and has looked like one of the top teams in the nation.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon has also had a great deal of success throughout the 2020 season. The Antelopes enter the contest with a 9-2 record and are coming off a 3-0 win over USC this past weekend. In that matchup, Hugo Fischer led the way with 17 kills while Christian Janke added 15 of his own to pace Grand Canyon. It marked their eighth consecutive win since starting the season 1-2.

Here's how to watch Friday's contest.

BYU at Grand Canyon

