Men's volleyball: How to watch No. 3 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 1 Hawaii, powered by CBS Sports Digital
Hawaii hosts Santa Barbara in a top-five matchup
Men's volleyball is back on CBS Sports Digital, and this week it's a top five matchup as Hawaii hosts No. 3 UC Santa Barbara. Hawaii, the No. 1 team in country, is 23-0 and coming off of a doubleheader sweep of UC San Diego, but third-ranked Gauchos present a different type of challenge.
UC Santa Barbara will face its toughest test of the season before it continues its rivalry against UC Irvine. The Rainbow Warriors have proven that they can't be overlooked, so UCSB will have to keep its composure as it goes up against the current best team in the country on back to back days.
Here to watch Hawaii and UC Santa Barbara on CBS Sports Digital.
No. 3 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 1 Hawaii
- Dates: Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5
- Time: 4 p.m. HST (both days)
- Location: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stream (Friday): SportsLive
- Stream (Saturday): SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
