Men's volleyball: How to watch No. 3 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 1 Hawaii, powered by CBS Sports Digital

Men's volleyball is back on CBS Sports Digital, and this week it's a top five matchup as Hawaii hosts No. 3 UC Santa Barbara. Hawaii, the No. 1 team in country, is 23-0 and coming off of a doubleheader sweep of UC San Diego, but third-ranked Gauchos present a different type of challenge.

UC Santa Barbara will face its toughest test of the season before it continues its rivalry against UC Irvine. The Rainbow Warriors have proven that they can't be overlooked, so UCSB will have to keep its composure as it goes up against the current best team in the country on back to back days.

Here to watch Hawaii and UC Santa Barbara on CBS Sports Digital.

No. 3 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 1 Hawaii

Dates: Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5



Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 Time: 4 p.m. HST (both days)



4 p.m. HST (both days) Location: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii



Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Stream (Friday) : SportsLive



: SportsLive Stream (Saturday): SportsLive



